Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Rise 4.11% in Day Trading, Closes at $3.04

The price of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) closed at $3.04 in the last session, up 4.11% from day before closing price of $2.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 599373 shares were traded. KZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8800.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KZR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.40 and its Current Ratio is at 19.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Morningside Venture Investment sold 40,000 shares for $6.88 per share. The transaction valued at 275,320 led to the insider holds 5,447,993 shares of the business.

Morningside Venture Investment sold 25,000 shares of KZR for $178,650 on Feb 03. The 10% Owner now owns 5,487,993 shares after completing the transaction at $7.15 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Morningside Venture Investment, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $7.19 each. As a result, the insider received 359,500 and left with 5,512,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KZR now has a Market Capitalization of 220.74M and an Enterprise Value of -34.56M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KZR has reached a high of $11.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9368, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4985.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KZR traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 710.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.06M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KZR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.45M, compared to 5.3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 4.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.22 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$1.35, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.25 and -$1.45.