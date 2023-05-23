Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Records 6.64% Price increase in Monday Trading

The closing price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) was $3.21 for the day, up 6.64% from the previous closing price of $3.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2241863 shares were traded. LXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0500.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LXRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Artal International S.C.A. bought 16,173,800 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 40,434,500 led to the insider holds 48,433,261 shares of the business.

Invus US Partners LLC bought 982,600 shares of LXRX for $2,456,500 on Aug 01. The Director now owns 5,303,814 shares after completing the transaction at $2.50 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, DEBBANE RAYMOND, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 982,600 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,456,500 and bolstered with 5,303,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LXRX now has a Market Capitalization of 449.17M and an Enterprise Value of 366.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5841.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.91k whereas that against EBITDA is -3.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXRX has reached a high of $3.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5634, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3979.

Shares Statistics:

LXRX traded an average of 716.51K shares per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 189.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.84M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LXRX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.93M, compared to 4.06M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.21, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $14.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Healthcare and $Technology for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.