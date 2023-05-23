Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) was $5.30 for the day, up 3.92% from the previous closing price of $5.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667907 shares were traded. LWLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LWLG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.40 and its Current Ratio is at 32.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Marcelli James S. sold 57,000 shares for $4.57 per share. The transaction valued at 260,262 led to the insider holds 289,740 shares of the business.

LEONBERGER FREDERICK J sold 31,000 shares of LWLG for $219,108 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 5,182 shares after completing the transaction at $7.07 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LWLG now has a Market Capitalization of 450.31M and an Enterprise Value of 426.57M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LWLG has reached a high of $12.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.61.

Shares Statistics:

LWLG traded an average of 579.63K shares per day over the past three months and 772.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LWLG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 20.38M with a Short Ratio of 20.38M, compared to 20.33M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.88% and a Short% of Float of 17.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.