Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) Stock Price Peaks at $4.8000 During Trading

The closing price of Mallinckrodt plc (AMEX: MNK) was $3.36 for the day, down -46.67% from the previous closing price of $6.30. On the day, 5850273 shares were traded. MNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MNK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Goodson Jason Daniel bought 1,133 shares for $8.38 per share. The transaction valued at 9,493 led to the insider holds 38,678 shares of the business.

SULAT JAMES R bought 15,000 shares of MNK for $128,155 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 82,553 shares after completing the transaction at $8.54 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, SULAT JAMES R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $8.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 126,320 and bolstered with 67,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNK now has a Market Capitalization of 36.35M and an Enterprise Value of 2.64B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNK has reached a high of $31.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.8252, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.1989.

Shares Statistics:

MNK traded an average of 1.25M shares per day over the past three months and 8.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.68M. Insiders hold about 0.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MNK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 264.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 259.84k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.