National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Stock Price Peaks at $0.3252 During Trading

The closing price of National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) was $0.31 for the day, down -3.67% from the previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0120 from its previous closing price. On the day, 648518 shares were traded. NCMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3252 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3126.

Our analysis of NCMI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Lesinski Thomas F. sold 24,329 shares for $0.22 per share. The transaction valued at 5,382 led to the insider holds 331,113 shares of the business.

Felenstein Scott D sold 7,911 shares of NCMI for $1,750 on Feb 28. The President – Sales & Marketing now owns 220,315 shares after completing the transaction at $0.22 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Felenstein Scott D, who serves as the President – Sales & Marketing of the company, sold 40,193 shares for $0.23 each. As a result, the insider received 9,256 and left with 225,636 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCMI now has a Market Capitalization of 47.01M and an Enterprise Value of 1.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.60.

Over the past 52 weeks, NCMI has reached a high of $1.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2420, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5043.

NCMI traded an average of 14.07M shares per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.65M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NCMI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.44M with a Short Ratio of 10.44M, compared to 7.25M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 11.91%.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, NCMI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 43.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 15.79.

