NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.47 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.44 in the prior trading day, NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) closed at $0.47, up 7.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0340 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2396027 shares were traded. NEXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3467.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEXI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when BARER SOL J bought 400,000 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 164,120 led to the insider holds 2,217,814 shares of the business.

BARER SOL J bought 75,000 shares of NEXI for $35,918 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 1,817,814 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, BARER SOL J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 125,000 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 60,300 and bolstered with 1,742,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEXI now has a Market Capitalization of 11.47M and an Enterprise Value of -22.14M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEXI has reached a high of $2.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3793, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5516.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 241.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 745.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.77M. Insiders hold about 16.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 213.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 339.54k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.52.