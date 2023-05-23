NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $57.91 in the prior trading day, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) closed at $60.05, up 3.70%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 899582 shares were traded. NEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Kind Peter H bought 1,750 shares for $56.89 per share. The transaction valued at 99,558 led to the insider holds 32,340 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEP now has a Market Capitalization of 5.31B and an Enterprise Value of 10.42B. As of this moment, NextEra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEP has reached a high of $86.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 87.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.33M. Insiders hold about 1.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NEP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.35M, compared to 4.22M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NEP’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.20, compared to 3.37 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.69.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $2.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.78 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $2.15, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.26 and -$1.5.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $420.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $528.96M to a low estimate of $372.83M. As of the current estimate, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $362M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $407.29M, an increase of 34.90% over than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $487.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $355.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.