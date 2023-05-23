NN Inc. (NNBR)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) was $1.30 for the day, up 4.42% from the previous closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 658948 shares were traded. NNBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NNBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Corre Partners Management, LLC bought 25,000 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 31,150 led to the insider holds 5,714,427 shares of the business.

Corre Partners Management, LLC bought 30,000 shares of NNBR for $37,176 on May 18. The 10% Owner now owns 5,689,427 shares after completing the transaction at $1.24 per share. On May 17, another insider, Corre Partners Management, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $1.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,746 and bolstered with 5,659,427 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NNBR now has a Market Capitalization of 44.65M and an Enterprise Value of 241.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNBR has reached a high of $3.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1348, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7851.

Shares Statistics:

NNBR traded an average of 279.75K shares per day over the past three months and 540k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.26M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NNBR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 1.58M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.2M to a low estimate of $130.2M. As of the current estimate, NN Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.36M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.9M, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $515.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $521.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $498.74M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $561.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $570.62M and the low estimate is $553M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.