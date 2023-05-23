Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) was $2.54 for the day, up 5.39% from the previous closing price of $2.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23641739 shares were traded.

Our analysis of OPEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.47.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Wu Eric Chung-Wei sold 49,082 shares for $1.94 per share. The transaction valued at 95,303 led to the insider holds 30,630,676 shares of the business.

Schwartz Christina sold 3,456 shares of OPEN for $5,729 on Apr 18. The insider now owns 753,771 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Schwartz Christina, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 14,532 shares for $1.68 each. As a result, the insider received 24,375 and left with 757,227 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPEN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 3.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.92.

Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has reached a high of $8.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7122, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3611.

OPEN traded an average of 22.84M shares per day over the past three months and 26.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 641.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 537.71M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OPEN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 62.35M with a Short Ratio of 62.35M, compared to 62.06M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.61% and a Short% of Float of 11.83%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$1.12.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92B to a low estimate of $1.74B. As of the current estimate, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.2B, an estimated decrease of -56.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B, a decrease of -49.70% over than the figure of -$56.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $887.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.57B, down -49.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.07B and the low estimate is $5.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.