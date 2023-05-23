Opera Limited (OPRA) Shares Rise by 7.12% to Close at $15.20

As of close of business last night, Opera Limited’s stock clocked out at $15.20, up 7.12% from its previous closing price of $14.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1232491 shares were traded. OPRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OPRA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPRA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04B and an Enterprise Value of 960.69M. As of this moment, Opera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPRA has reached a high of $14.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OPRA traded 345.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 544.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.86M. Insiders hold about 12.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OPRA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 212.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 98.5k on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $90.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $93M to a low estimate of $88.2M. As of the current estimate, Opera Limited’s year-ago sales were $77.83M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.85M, an increase of 19.30% over than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $99.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $96.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $389.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $378.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $384.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $331.04M, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $439.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $457.22M and the low estimate is $431.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.