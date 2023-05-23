Ouster Inc. (OUST) Rise 23.68% in Day Trading, Closes at $6.32

The price of Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) closed at $6.32 in the last session, up 23.68% from day before closing price of $5.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1924597 shares were traded. OUST stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OUST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Pacala Charles Angus bought 86,300 shares for $5.81 per share. The transaction valued at 501,006 led to the insider holds 562,381 shares of the business.

Frichtl Mark bought 25,700 shares of OUST for $150,088 on May 16. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 3,749,512 shares after completing the transaction at $5.84 per share. On May 16, another insider, BOULET VIRGINIA, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $5.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 116,600 and bolstered with 60,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OUST now has a Market Capitalization of 225.76M and an Enterprise Value of 40.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OUST has reached a high of $25.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OUST traded on average about 769.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.93M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OUST as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 2.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.03% and a Short% of Float of 8.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.3 and a low estimate of -$1.4, while EPS last year was -$1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.15, with high estimates of -$1.1 and low estimates of -$1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.2 and -$5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.55. EPS for the following year is -$4, with 2 analysts recommending between -$3.2 and -$4.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $20.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $23M to a low estimate of $19M. As of the current estimate, Ouster Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.33M, an estimated increase of 94.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.88M, an increase of 104.20% over than the figure of $94.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OUST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $85.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.03M, up 108.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $150.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $207.05M and the low estimate is $115M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 76.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.