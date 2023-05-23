P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Stock Closes up 5.97% on Monday Trading

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) closed the day trading at $4.08 up 5.97% from the previous closing price of $3.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1012392 shares were traded. PIII stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PIII, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I bought 90,000 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 314,622 led to the insider holds 48,462,605 shares of the business.

Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I bought 90,000 shares of PIII for $296,991 on May 18. The 10% Owner now owns 48,372,605 shares after completing the transaction at $3.30 per share. On May 17, another insider, Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 90,000 shares for $3.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 314,622 and bolstered with 48,282,605 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PIII now has a Market Capitalization of 255.80M and an Enterprise Value of 344.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIII has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5116, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1150.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PIII traded about 397.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PIII traded about 668.54k shares per day. A total of 312.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.79M. Insiders hold about 78.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PIII as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 3.34M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$1.26, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $296.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $302.1M to a low estimate of $284M. As of the current estimate, P3 Health Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $273.54M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $303.58M, an increase of 12.70% over than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $305.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $301.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PIII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.