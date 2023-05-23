Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Performance Food Group Company’s stock clocked out at $57.43, up 0.40% from its previous closing price of $57.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 817793 shares were traded. PFGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PFGC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1108.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when HOLM GEORGE L sold 2,680 shares for $60.06 per share. The transaction valued at 160,961 led to the insider holds 658,400 shares of the business.

Hagerty Patrick T. sold 500 shares of PFGC for $28,155 on Mar 01. The insider now owns 153,790 shares after completing the transaction at $56.31 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Bulmer Donald S., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 970 shares for $59.81 each. As a result, the insider received 58,016 and left with 33,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFGC now has a Market Capitalization of 9.41B and an Enterprise Value of 14.24B. As of this moment, Performance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFGC has reached a high of $63.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PFGC traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.46M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.07% stake in the company. Shares short for PFGC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 2.97M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $3.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.89. EPS for the following year is $4.31, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.51 and $4.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $15.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.5B to a low estimate of $14.96B. As of the current estimate, Performance Food Group Company’s year-ago sales were $14.59B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.22B, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.57B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.89B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.73B and the low estimate is $59.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.