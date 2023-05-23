PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Stocks Hit Low of $0.8001 Before Closing at $0.87

In the latest session, PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) closed at $0.87 up 2.21% from its previous closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0188 from its previous closing price. On the day, 596870 shares were traded. CELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8001.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PhenomeX Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELL now has a Market Capitalization of 77.75M and an Enterprise Value of 120.27M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELL has reached a high of $6.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0522, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3467.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CELL has traded an average of 637.52K shares per day and 552.07k over the past ten days. A total of 75.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.15M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CELL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.53M, compared to 2.99M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $17.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $19M to a low estimate of $15.7M. As of the current estimate, PhenomeX Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.15M, an estimated decrease of -7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.89M, a decrease of -2.40% over than the figure of -$7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $78.59M, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.6M and the low estimate is $98.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.