Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) closed at $13.88 in the last session, up 0.36% from day before closing price of $13.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1219483 shares were traded. DOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when BLACK ALBERT JR bought 1,021 shares for $14.98 per share. The transaction valued at 15,295 led to the insider holds 99,208 shares of the business.

Thompson Tommy G bought 6,575 shares of DOC for $98,888 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 25,635 shares after completing the transaction at $15.04 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Thompson Tommy G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,760 shares for $15.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 269,242 and bolstered with 19,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.46B and an Enterprise Value of 5.33B. As of this moment, Physicians’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOC has reached a high of $18.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOC traded on average about 1.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 237.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DOC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.84M with a Short Ratio of 8.84M, compared to 9.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DOC is 0.92, which was 0.92 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.37.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $133.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $136.88M to a low estimate of $129.19M. As of the current estimate, Physicians Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $132.17M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.67M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $147.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.56M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $576.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $520.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $548.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $526.63M, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $562.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $595M and the low estimate is $545.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.