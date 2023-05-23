POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs PNT

After finishing at $10.30 in the prior trading day, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) closed at $10.20, down -0.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520166 shares were traded. PNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when MCCANN JOE A. bought 2,160 shares for $6.64 per share. The transaction valued at 14,342 led to the insider holds 3,616,313 shares of the business.

Malik Rajesh bought 3,700 shares of PNT for $24,642 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 3,700 shares after completing the transaction at $6.66 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, HOGUE GERALD L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,660 shares for $6.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,943 and bolstered with 3,660 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNT now has a Market Capitalization of 746.12M and an Enterprise Value of 739.12M. As of this moment, POINT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNT has reached a high of $11.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 680.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 995.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 105.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.45M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PNT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.59M with a Short Ratio of 8.59M, compared to 9.2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.13% and a Short% of Float of 9.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.51 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.35 and -$1.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $260M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $226.58M, down -85.60% from the average estimate.