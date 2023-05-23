Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $1.31

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) closed the day trading at $1.31 up 8.26% from the previous closing price of $1.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1592240 shares were traded. PRCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRCH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Ehrlichman Matt bought 134,462 shares for $1.18 per share. The transaction valued at 159,149 led to the insider holds 11,590,542 shares of the business.

Ehrlichman Matt bought 58,006 shares of PRCH for $61,057 on May 16. The CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER now owns 11,456,080 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On May 15, another insider, Ehrlichman Matt, who serves as the CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER of the company, bought 63,796 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 73,340 and bolstered with 11,398,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRCH now has a Market Capitalization of 117.87M and an Enterprise Value of 342.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCH has reached a high of $4.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1993, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9816.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRCH traded about 1.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRCH traded about 1.53M shares per day. A total of 97.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.21M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 13.17M with a Short Ratio of 13.17M, compared to 11.49M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.92% and a Short% of Float of 31.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$1.15.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $85.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.77M to a low estimate of $75M. As of the current estimate, Porch Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.77M, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.94M, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $95.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.28M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $336.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $275.95M, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $388.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $421.28M and the low estimate is $347.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.