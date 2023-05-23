Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Stocks Hit Low of $0.0551 Before Closing at $0.06

In the latest session, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) closed at $0.06 down -3.69% from its previous closing price of $0.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0022 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5676818 shares were traded. PBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0670 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0551.

For a deeper understanding of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBTS now has a Market Capitalization of 34.05M and an Enterprise Value of 35.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.01.

Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.0811, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3616.

For the past three months, PBTS has traded an average of 16.93M shares per day and 14.27M over the past ten days. A total of 935.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 833.86M. Insiders hold about 31.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.35% stake in the company. Shares short for PBTS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.55M with a Short Ratio of 11.55M, compared to 10.19M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.