Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $73.82 in the prior trading day, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) closed at $72.80, down -1.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579123 shares were traded. PRTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Walker Karin L sold 5,000 shares for $74.00 per share. The transaction valued at 369,978 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Nguyen Tran sold 95,000 shares of PRTA for $7,028,921 on May 17. The Chief Strategy Officer and CFO now owns 3,200 shares after completing the transaction at $73.99 per share. On May 17, another insider, Kinney Gene G., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $73.70 each. As a result, the insider received 3,316,292 and left with 12,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRTA now has a Market Capitalization of 4.13B and an Enterprise Value of 3.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 69.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 62.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTA has reached a high of $79.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.85.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 481.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 463.94k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.59M. Insiders hold about 4.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 3.71M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.20% and a Short% of Float of 9.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$1.21, while EPS last year was -$0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.09, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.34 and -$5.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.18. EPS for the following year is -$4.08, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.07 and -$6.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $114.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.91M, down -73.50% from the average estimate.