Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.06

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) closed the day trading at $1.32 up 3.13% from the previous closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 761198 shares were traded. FRBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

For a better understanding of FRBK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Duster Benjamin bought 100 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300 led to the insider holds 100 shares of the business.

MADONNA HARRY sold 100 shares of FRBK for $300 on Dec 13. The President now owns 44,900 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRBK now has a Market Capitalization of 54.16M. As of this moment, Republic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Over the past 52 weeks, FRBK has reached a high of $4.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2038, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2768.

Over the past 3-months, FRBK traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FRBK traded about 1.03M shares per day. A total of 63.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.04M. Insiders hold about 21.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FRBK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.03M with a Short Ratio of 9.03M, compared to 8.72M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.14% and a Short% of Float of 18.34%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$0.11.

1 analysts predict $27.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.42M to a low estimate of $27.42M. As of the current estimate, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.7M, an estimated decrease of -34.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.23M, a decrease of -47.40% less than the figure of -$34.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.23M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $107.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.78M, down -20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $168.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $219.3M and the low estimate is $118.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.