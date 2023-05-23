ResMed Inc. (RMD)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, ResMed Inc.’s stock clocked out at $225.46, up 0.42% from its previous closing price of $224.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 586524 shares were traded. RMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $227.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $223.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 145.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 216.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Farrell Michael J. sold 5,675 shares for $232.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,317,191 led to the insider holds 436,930 shares of the business.

Douglas Robert Andrew sold 1,500 shares of RMD for $349,275 on May 15. The President and COO now owns 255,026 shares after completing the transaction at $232.85 per share. On May 10, another insider, Sandercock Brett, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 12,574 shares for $233.13 each. As a result, the insider received 2,931,395 and left with 90,942 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMD now has a Market Capitalization of 35.40B and an Enterprise Value of 37.09B. As of this moment, ResMed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMD has reached a high of $247.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $192.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 222.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 221.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RMD traded 543.53K shares on average per day over the past three months and 447.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.57M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RMD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 1.42M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.74, RMD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93. The current Payout Ratio is 29.60% for RMD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 30, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.78 and a low estimate of $1.64, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.56 and $6.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.51. EPS for the following year is $7.36, with 11 analysts recommending between $7.63 and $6.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.19B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, ResMed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $914.74M, an estimated increase of 23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 15.50% less than the figure of $23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.83B and the low estimate is $4.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.