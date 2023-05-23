Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.73

As of close of business last night, Rigetti Computing Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.73, up 44.87% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2274 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8581449 shares were traded. RGTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5180.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RGTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Danis Richard sold 22,919 shares for $0.51 per share. The transaction valued at 11,689 led to the insider holds 1,176,316 shares of the business.

Rivas David sold 4,233 shares of RGTI for $2,159 on May 17. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 905,103 shares after completing the transaction at $0.51 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Danis Richard, who serves as the General Counsel & Corp. Sec. of the company, sold 50,871 shares for $0.56 each. As a result, the insider received 28,488 and left with 744,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGTI now has a Market Capitalization of 66.66M and an Enterprise Value of -17.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGTI has reached a high of $9.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5273, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4638.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RGTI traded 910.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.41M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RGTI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.95M, compared to 4.62M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $2.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Rigetti Computing Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.13M, an estimated increase of 28.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.4M, an increase of 21.30% less than the figure of $28.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.1M, down -5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.5M and the low estimate is $14.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.