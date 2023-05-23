Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $0.69

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) closed the day trading at $0.69 down -2.82% from the previous closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 713416 shares were traded. RBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6101.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RBT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Chico Hernandez Andres bought 555,555 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 500,000 led to the insider holds 681,183 shares of the business.

Enrich Jose Miguel bought 111,111 shares of RBT for $100,000 on Mar 16. The 10% Owner now owns 111,111 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBT now has a Market Capitalization of 35.69M and an Enterprise Value of 164.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBT has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5987, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8741.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RBT traded about 402.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RBT traded about 504.52k shares per day. A total of 50.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.42M. Insiders hold about 79.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RBT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 522.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 256.42k on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $725.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $715.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $721.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $675.39M, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $852.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $895.3M and the low estimate is $816.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.