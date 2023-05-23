Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Stocks Experience Steady N/A to Close at $10.88

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1680690 shares were traded. SBRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SBRA, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBRA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.57B and an Enterprise Value of 4.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBRA has reached a high of $16.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SBRA traded about 2.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SBRA traded about 1.71M shares per day. A total of 231.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SBRA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.97M with a Short Ratio of 11.97M, compared to 14.2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 7.44%.

Dividends & Splits

SBRA’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 1.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.04.

Earnings Estimates

