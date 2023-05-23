Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $193.36

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) closed the day trading at $193.36 up 0.03% from the previous closing price of $193.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1431378 shares were traded. SGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $193.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $192.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SGEN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when ROMP CHARLES R sold 349 shares for $189.86 per share. The transaction valued at 66,261 led to the insider holds 59,777 shares of the business.

WELCH DANIEL G sold 1,864 shares of SGEN for $372,837 on May 15. The Director now owns 6,253 shares after completing the transaction at $200.02 per share. On May 02, another insider, WELCH DANIEL G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,872 shares for $200.07 each. As a result, the insider received 1,775,024 and left with 6,253 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 37.50B and an Enterprise Value of 36.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -68.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGEN has reached a high of $207.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $116.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 200.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SGEN traded about 1.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SGEN traded about 2.13M shares per day. A total of 186.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.63M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SGEN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 5.52M, compared to 3.14M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2 and -$3.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.58 and -$2.4.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $561.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $593.1M to a low estimate of $538.8M. As of the current estimate, Seagen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $497.5M, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $604.92M, an increase of 31.80% over than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $638.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $552.63M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5B and the low estimate is $2.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.