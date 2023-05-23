Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs SKY

After finishing at $67.05 in the prior trading day, Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) closed at $67.70, up 0.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572475 shares were traded. SKY stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Burkhardt Timothy A. sold 3,500 shares for $69.12 per share. The transaction valued at 241,920 led to the insider holds 26,066 shares of the business.

KIMMELL JOSEPH A. sold 8,547 shares of SKY for $579,828 on Feb 23. The EVP now owns 27,204 shares after completing the transaction at $67.84 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, LYALL JONATHAN WADE, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 11,928 shares for $72.85 each. As a result, the insider received 868,952 and left with 28,819 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.94B and an Enterprise Value of 3.24B. As of this moment, Skyline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKY has reached a high of $76.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 451.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 585.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.94M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.82% stake in the company. Shares short for SKY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 1.97M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $6.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.94. EPS for the following year is $4.13, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $3.64.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $528.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $545.1M to a low estimate of $492.5M. As of the current estimate, Skyline Champion Corporation’s year-ago sales were $638.12M, an estimated decrease of -17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $581.43M, a decrease of -19.90% less than the figure of -$17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $660.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $534.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.53B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.