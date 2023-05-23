Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1465722 shares were traded. SONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2626.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Bhatt Nailesh bought 25,000 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 5,800 led to the insider holds 30,733 shares of the business.

Mohan Pankaj bought 371,600 shares of SONN for $82,867 on May 15. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 553,331 shares after completing the transaction at $0.22 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Mohan Pankaj, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $0.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 35,100 and bolstered with 181,731 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.39M and an Enterprise Value of -6.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -34.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONN has reached a high of $4.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3480, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3082.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SONN has traded an average of 1.45M shares per day and 2.76M over the past ten days. A total of 27.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.23M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SONN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 921.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 120.31k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.82 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300k and the low estimate is $300k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.