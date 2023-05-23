Sonos Inc. (SONO) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $14.97

As of close of business last night, Sonos Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.97, down -1.64% from its previous closing price of $15.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2565641 shares were traded. SONO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SONO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Bouvat-Merlin Maxime sold 6,060 shares for $15.41 per share. The transaction valued at 93,356 led to the insider holds 29,177 shares of the business.

Coles Joanna sold 905 shares of SONO for $19,367 on May 03. The Director now owns 22,963 shares after completing the transaction at $21.40 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Coles Joanna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 905 shares for $19.49 each. As a result, the insider received 17,638 and left with 23,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.00B and an Enterprise Value of 1.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 57.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has reached a high of $24.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SONO traded 1.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.59M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SONO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.79M with a Short Ratio of 11.79M, compared to 12.84M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.26% and a Short% of Float of 13.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.62 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $338.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $344.3M to a low estimate of $334.59M. As of the current estimate, Sonos Inc.’s year-ago sales were $371.78M, an estimated decrease of -8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $329.33M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of -$8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $344.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $313.57M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75B, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.