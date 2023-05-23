Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Records 0.74% Price increase in Monday Trading

The closing price of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) was $69.39 for the day, up 0.74% from the previous closing price of $68.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 881229 shares were traded. SCCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 500 shares for $78.50 per share. The transaction valued at 39,250 led to the insider holds 6,014 shares of the business.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 500 shares of SCCO for $39,485 on May 05. The Director now owns 6,514 shares after completing the transaction at $78.97 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, ARIZTEGUI ANDREVE VICENTE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $76.11 each. As a result, the insider received 114,161 and left with 4,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCCO now has a Market Capitalization of 59.40B and an Enterprise Value of 64.22B. As of this moment, Southern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCCO has reached a high of $82.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.79.

Shares Statistics:

SCCO traded an average of 1.23M shares per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 773.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SCCO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.79M, compared to 5.72M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.50, SCCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.39. The current Payout Ratio is 101.50% for SCCO, which recently paid a dividend on May 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.33 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.77. EPS for the following year is $4.43, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.4 and $3.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.68B to a low estimate of $2.41B. As of the current estimate, Southern Copper Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.31B, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.76B, an increase of 28.00% over than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.55B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.05B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.85B and the low estimate is $10.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.