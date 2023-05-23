Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) closed at $102.90 in the last session, down -2.47% from day before closing price of $105.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7491317 shares were traded. SBUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SBUX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 290.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Ruggeri Rachel sold 736 shares for $105.50 per share. The transaction valued at 77,648 led to the insider holds 56,028 shares of the business.

Jenkins Zabrina sold 2,962 shares of SBUX for $321,317 on Feb 13. The acting evp, general counsel now owns 38,258 shares after completing the transaction at $108.48 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Ruggeri Rachel, who serves as the evp, cfo of the company, sold 3,960 shares for $106.50 each. As a result, the insider received 421,740 and left with 57,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBUX now has a Market Capitalization of 131.55B and an Enterprise Value of 152.06B. As of this moment, Starbucks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBUX has reached a high of $115.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SBUX traded on average about 5.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.87M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.15B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBUX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.6M with a Short Ratio of 14.60M, compared to 11.67M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SBUX is 2.12, which was 2.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.92. The current Payout Ratio is 65.90% for SBUX, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 08, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 26 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.59 and $3.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $4.12, with 28 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.8B to a low estimate of $9.13B. As of the current estimate, Starbucks Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.15B, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.42B, an increase of 12.00% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.14B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.25B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.54B and the low estimate is $39.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.