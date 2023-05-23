TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Stock Closes up 0.02% on Monday Trading

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) closed the day trading at $40.27 up 0.02% from the previous closing price of $40.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 738072 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRP now has a Market Capitalization of 41.27B and an Enterprise Value of 85.61B. As of this moment, TC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRP has reached a high of $59.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRP traded about 1.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRP traded about 1.23M shares per day. A total of 1.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.01B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 26.99M with a Short Ratio of 26.99M, compared to 106.09M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

TRP’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.75, up from 3.63 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.30. The current Payout Ratio is 304.90% for TRP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 1984 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.29 and $2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.18. EPS for the following year is $3.11, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.23 and $2.73.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.78B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.78B to a low estimate of $2.78B. As of the current estimate, TC Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.73B, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.8B, an increase of 11.20% over than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.2B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.07B and the low estimate is $11.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.