Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Shares Rise by 0.32% to Close at $37.96

As of close of business last night, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s stock clocked out at $37.96, up 0.32% from its previous closing price of $37.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1571426 shares were traded. TPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TPX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 73.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 304.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 81.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 79.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Rao Bhaskar sold 18,682 shares for $40.01 per share. The transaction valued at 747,405 led to the insider holds 297,988 shares of the business.

Rao Bhaskar sold 13,811 shares of TPX for $553,444 on Jan 30. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 316,670 shares after completing the transaction at $40.07 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Rao Bhaskar, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 17,507 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 700,308 and left with 330,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.43B and an Enterprise Value of 9.79B. As of this moment, Tempur’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 189.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPX has reached a high of $44.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TPX traded 2.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.45M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TPX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.52M with a Short Ratio of 9.52M, compared to 8.42M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.53% and a Short% of Float of 6.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.41, TPX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.20% for TPX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 23, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $3.15, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.51 and $2.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.26B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.21B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.37B, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.92B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.65B and the low estimate is $5.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.