The AES Corporation (AES)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $20.81 in the prior trading day, The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) closed at $21.16, up 1.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3653145 shares were traded. AES stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.83.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Gluski Andres sold 748,625 shares for $28.43 per share. The transaction valued at 21,283,409 led to the insider holds 1,285,504 shares of the business.

MILLER JAMES H sold 19,280 shares of AES for $418,073 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $21.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AES now has a Market Capitalization of 15.17B and an Enterprise Value of 38.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AES has reached a high of $29.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 712.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 665.70M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AES as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.47M with a Short Ratio of 12.47M, compared to 11.16M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AES’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.65, compared to 0.66 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.97.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.99 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.95B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3B to a low estimate of $2.9B. As of the current estimate, The AES Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.08B, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.5B, an increase of 14.70% over than the figure of -$4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.44B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.62B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.63B and the low estimate is $12.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.