The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Stocks Hit Low of $61.44 Before Closing at $61.51

In the latest session, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) closed at $61.51 down -2.10% from its previous closing price of $62.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15044409 shares were traded. KO stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Coca-Cola Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Braun Henrique sold 16,950 shares for $64.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,085,315 led to the insider holds 26,272 shares of the business.

KOUMETTIS NIKOLAOS sold 253,102 shares of KO for $16,105,893 on May 04. The Europe OU President now owns 184,563 shares after completing the transaction at $63.63 per share. On May 02, another insider, QUAN NANCY, who serves as the SVP & Chief Technical Officer of the company, sold 85,906 shares for $63.97 each. As a result, the insider received 5,495,656 and left with 209,710 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KO now has a Market Capitalization of 276.82B and an Enterprise Value of 304.92B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KO has reached a high of $65.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KO has traded an average of 12.32M shares per day and 10.93M over the past ten days. A total of 4.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.30B. Insiders hold about 0.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 24.38M with a Short Ratio of 24.38M, compared to 24.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.57%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KO is 1.84, from 1.78 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.08. The current Payout Ratio is 77.20% for KO, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 12, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $2.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.69B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.07B to a low estimate of $11.5B. As of the current estimate, The Coca-Cola Company’s year-ago sales were $11.3B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.59B, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.29B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.05B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.24B and the low estimate is $46.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.