The name AT&T Inc. (T) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) was $16.38 for the day, up 0.43% from the previous closing price of $16.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 42179415 shares were traded. T stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.16.

Our analysis of T’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, T now has a Market Capitalization of 125.89B and an Enterprise Value of 278.97B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.47.

Over the past 52 weeks, T has reached a high of $21.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.17.

T traded an average of 33.06M shares per day over the past three months and 33.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.12B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for T as of Apr 27, 2023 were 82.98M with a Short Ratio of 82.98M, compared to 82.85M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.11, T has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.11. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.02.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.61 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.43. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $2.24.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.47B to a low estimate of $29.59B. As of the current estimate, AT&T Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.64B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.36B, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.09B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for T’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $123.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $122.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.74B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125.44B and the low estimate is $121.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.