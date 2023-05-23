There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR)

The price of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) closed at $30.72 in the last session, down -1.00% from day before closing price of $31.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1064560 shares were traded. FTDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FTDR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Cella Peter L. bought 5,000 shares for $24.53 per share. The transaction valued at 122,650 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Catalano Anna C bought 4,000 shares of FTDR for $100,000 on May 25. The Director now owns 20,595 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTDR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.43B and an Enterprise Value of 2.72B. As of this moment, Frontdoor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTDR has reached a high of $33.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FTDR traded on average about 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 859.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.20M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.04% stake in the company. Shares short for FTDR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 4.14M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 7.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.92 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $510.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $515M to a low estimate of $493M. As of the current estimate, Frontdoor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $487M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $497.77M, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $508M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $483M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.9B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.