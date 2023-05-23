This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) closed the day trading at $0.33 up 5.71% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0177 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1080352 shares were traded. TENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3485 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3099.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TENX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.50 and its Current Ratio is at 15.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TENX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.75M and an Enterprise Value of 5.43M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENX has reached a high of $13.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4029, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2621.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TENX traded about 3.56M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TENX traded about 844.28k shares per day. A total of 21.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.22M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TENX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 179.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 230.03k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.94.