Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) closed at $71.48 up 2.28% from its previous closing price of $69.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521822 shares were traded. TW stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when BERNS STEVEN sold 394 shares for $74.50 per share. The transaction valued at 29,353 led to the insider holds 731 shares of the business.

Furber Sara sold 8,210 shares of TW for $603,566 on Apr 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 62,691 shares after completing the transaction at $73.52 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Olesky Lee, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 44,082 shares for $79.13 each. As a result, the insider received 3,488,068 and left with 234,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TW now has a Market Capitalization of 14.90B and an Enterprise Value of 13.70B. As of this moment, Tradeweb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TW has reached a high of $79.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TW has traded an average of 891.01K shares per day and 610.2k over the past ten days. A total of 208.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.60M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.70M, compared to 2.99M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TW is 0.36, from 0.33 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $317.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $325.82M to a low estimate of $305.25M. As of the current estimate, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.14M, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.36M, an increase of 13.50% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $345.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $314.63M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.