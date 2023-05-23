Understanding Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)’s financial health through ratios

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) closed the day trading at $2.49 down -1.58% from the previous closing price of $2.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509160 shares were traded. CIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3600.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CIFR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Page Tyler sold 35,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 28,679 led to the insider holds 3,120,614 shares of the business.

GROSSMAN CARY M bought 25,000 shares of CIFR for $35,718 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 270,266 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIFR now has a Market Capitalization of 545.10M and an Enterprise Value of 561.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -63.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has reached a high of $3.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2712, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5174.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CIFR traded about 1.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CIFR traded about 1.02M shares per day. A total of 248.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.98M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CIFR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 8.18M, compared to 8.29M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 20.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $151.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $130.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $140.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.04M, up 4,527.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.64M and the low estimate is $112.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.