Understanding Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s financial health through ratios

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) closed the day trading at $1.95 down -4.88% from the previous closing price of $2.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3323883 shares were traded. GMDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

For a better understanding of GMDA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Blum Robert I bought 50,000 shares for $1.55 per share. The transaction valued at 77,500 led to the insider holds 52,000 shares of the business.

Jenkins Abigail L. bought 16,129 shares of GMDA for $25,000 on Sep 30. The President and CEO now owns 266,129 shares after completing the transaction at $1.55 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, WILLS STEPHEN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,677 shares for $1.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,999 and bolstered with 11,677 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GMDA now has a Market Capitalization of 216.45M and an Enterprise Value of 255.76M.

Over the past 52 weeks, GMDA has reached a high of $3.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4108, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7252.

Over the past 3-months, GMDA traded about 5.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GMDA traded about 5.1M shares per day. A total of 76.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.63M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GMDA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.2M with a Short Ratio of 8.20M, compared to 6.49M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.77% and a Short% of Float of 8.58%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.79.

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $122.1M and the low estimate is $15.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 315.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.