Understanding Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) through its ratios

In the latest session, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) closed at $0.51 down -8.84% from its previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0492 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2497017 shares were traded. NUTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5521 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nutex Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Waters John J bought 50,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 23,450 led to the insider holds 196,262 shares of the business.

Premier Macy Management Holdin sold 43,880 shares of NUTX for $90,560 on Dec 13. The 10% Owner now owns 41,964,832 shares after completing the transaction at $2.06 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Premier Macy Management Holdin, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 125,498 shares for $2.21 each. As a result, the insider received 276,773 and left with 42,008,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUTX now has a Market Capitalization of 622.42M and an Enterprise Value of 855.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUTX has reached a high of $11.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7757, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4984.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NUTX has traded an average of 1.90M shares per day and 2.41M over the past ten days. A total of 656.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NUTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.26M with a Short Ratio of 12.26M, compared to 10.68M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $262.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $258.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.29M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $358.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.5M and the low estimate is $339.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.