Understanding Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)’s financial health through ratios

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) closed the day trading at $3.74 down -5.32% from the previous closing price of $3.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721208 shares were traded. OSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9588 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OSG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when WHEAT DOUGLAS D sold 143,000 shares for $3.42 per share. The transaction valued at 489,060 led to the insider holds 210,633 shares of the business.

SILCOCK JULIE sold 66,584 shares of OSG for $231,712 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 93,512 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, SILCOCK JULIE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 78,416 shares for $3.54 each. As a result, the insider received 277,365 and left with 160,096 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSG now has a Market Capitalization of 306.12M and an Enterprise Value of 842.26M. As of this moment, Overseas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSG has reached a high of $4.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7800, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2994.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OSG traded about 423.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OSG traded about 382.21k shares per day. A total of 82.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.24M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OSG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 361.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 389.37k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OSG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 24, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:6 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.