Understanding PG&E Corporation (PCG) through its ratios

In the latest session, PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) closed at $16.51 down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $16.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15969597 shares were traded. PCG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PG&E Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Burke Carolyn Jeanne bought 156 shares for $15.90 per share. The transaction valued at 2,480 led to the insider holds 25,072 shares of the business.

Poppe Patricia K sold 66,700 shares of PCG for $1,058,529 on Mar 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,269,325 shares after completing the transaction at $15.87 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, PG&E Fire Victim Trust, who serves as the Former 10% owner of the company, sold 60,000,000 shares for $15.26 each. As a result, the insider received 915,600,000 and left with 187,743,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCG now has a Market Capitalization of 34.41B and an Enterprise Value of 87.21B. As of this moment, PG&E’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCG has reached a high of $17.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PCG has traded an average of 15.68M shares per day and 18.4M over the past ten days. A total of 1.99B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.97B. Insiders hold about 12.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PCG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 62.89M with a Short Ratio of 62.89M, compared to 65.9M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PCG, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 27, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 17, 1983 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.72B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.93B to a low estimate of $5.51B. As of the current estimate, PG&E Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.12B, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.9B, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.66B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.68B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.29B and the low estimate is $22.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.