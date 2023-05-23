Understanding Royal Bank of Canada (RY) through its ratios

In the latest session, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) closed at $94.16 down -0.04% from its previous closing price of $94.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525497 shares were traded. RY stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Royal Bank of Canada’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RY now has a Market Capitalization of 134.71B. As of this moment, Royal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RY has reached a high of $106.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RY has traded an average of 883.70K shares per day and 656.44k over the past ten days. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 24.74M with a Short Ratio of 24.74M, compared to 13.57M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RY is 3.90, from 5.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.86. The current Payout Ratio is 48.80% for RY, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.18 and a low estimate of $1.96, while EPS last year was $2.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.13, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $2.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.8 and $8.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.67. EPS for the following year is $9.22, with 12 analysts recommending between $9.5 and $9.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.63B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.14B to a low estimate of $9.3B. As of the current estimate, Royal Bank of Canada’s year-ago sales were $8.42B, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.92B, an increase of 9.00% less than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.61B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.82B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.6B and the low estimate is $38.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.