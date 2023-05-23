Understanding WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)’s financial health through ratios

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) closed the day trading at $3.99 up 15.65% from the previous closing price of $3.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4745701 shares were traded. WKEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1701.

For a better understanding of WKEY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WKEY now has a Market Capitalization of 43.71M and an Enterprise Value of 53.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.67.

Over the past 52 weeks, WKEY has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2879, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1053.

Over the past 3-months, WKEY traded about 567.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WKEY traded about 3.9M shares per day. A total of 12.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.00M. Shares short for WKEY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 68.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 47.62k on Mar 30, 2023.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.3M and the low estimate is $26.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.