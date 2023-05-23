Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) closed at $3.91 in the last session, up 5.68% from day before closing price of $3.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2031843 shares were traded. UNIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UNIT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Gunderman Kenny bought 225,000 shares for $4.37 per share. The transaction valued at 983,250 led to the insider holds 1,372,596 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNIT now has a Market Capitalization of 911.39M and an Enterprise Value of 6.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNIT has reached a high of $11.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4878, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2212.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UNIT traded on average about 3.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 236.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.72M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UNIT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 19.35M with a Short Ratio of 19.35M, compared to 21.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.11% and a Short% of Float of 12.20%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UNIT is 0.60, which was 0.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.96.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $290.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $292.9M to a low estimate of $288M. As of the current estimate, Uniti Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $283.98M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $291.5M, an increase of 2.90% over than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $293M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $290.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.