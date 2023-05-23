Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD)

In the latest session, BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) closed at $0.64 up 4.66% from its previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0284 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608028 shares were traded. BZFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6040.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BuzzFeed Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when COMCAST CORP sold 37,176 shares for $2.03 per share. The transaction valued at 75,419 led to the insider holds 19,507,693 shares of the business.

COMCAST CORP sold 487,146 shares of BZFD for $999,331 on Feb 16. The 10% Owner now owns 19,544,869 shares after completing the transaction at $2.05 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, COMCAST CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,685,689 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider received 3,764,986 and left with 20,032,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BZFD now has a Market Capitalization of 85.63M and an Enterprise Value of 264.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BZFD has reached a high of $4.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3586.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BZFD has traded an average of 2.16M shares per day and 1.34M over the past ten days. A total of 140.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.18M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BZFD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 3.63M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $78.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $78.9M to a low estimate of $77.92M. As of the current estimate, BuzzFeed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $106.76M, an estimated decrease of -26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $92.22M, a decrease of -11.10% over than the figure of -$26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BZFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $379M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $367.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $373.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $436.67M, down -14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $405.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $412.57M and the low estimate is $399.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.