Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Stocks Hit Low of $N/A Before Closing at $1.41

In the latest session, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) closed at $1.41 up 5.22% from its previous closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2501740 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vaxart Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Watson W. Mark bought 20,000 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 15,140 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Ahmad Fuad bought 5,000 shares of VXRT for $16,100 on Jun 22. The Interim CFO now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VXRT now has a Market Capitalization of 118.48M and an Enterprise Value of 44.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 265.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 63.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VXRT has reached a high of $4.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8396, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5079.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VXRT has traded an average of 1.50M shares per day and 3.15M over the past ten days. A total of 135.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VXRT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18.96M with a Short Ratio of 18.96M, compared to 20.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.98% and a Short% of Float of 14.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VXRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $107k, up 1,414.00% from the average estimate.