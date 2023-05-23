View Inc. (VIEW) Shares Decline by -1.67% to Close at $0.23

As of close of business last night, View Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.23, down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0039 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1014720 shares were traded. VIEW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2231.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VIEW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Mulpuri Rao bought 64,127 shares for $0.24 per share. The transaction valued at 15,390 led to the insider holds 345,475 shares of the business.

Mulpuri Rao bought 70,182 shares of VIEW for $14,738 on May 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 281,348 shares after completing the transaction at $0.21 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, MADRONE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $0.91 each. As a result, the insider received 91,000 and left with 30,996,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIEW now has a Market Capitalization of 57.27M and an Enterprise Value of 101.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIEW has reached a high of $2.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3864, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0298.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VIEW traded 776.95K shares on average per day over the past three months and 771.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.07M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VIEW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.98M with a Short Ratio of 7.98M, compared to 8.89M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 7.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25M to a low estimate of $25M. As of the current estimate, View Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.32M, an estimated increase of 53.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.5M, an increase of 78.90% over than the figure of $53.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIEW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $138.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.33M, up 37.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $258M and the low estimate is $258M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 85.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.