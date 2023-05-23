Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) closed at $0.73 in the last session, up 7.35% from day before closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547754 shares were traded. VFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7480 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VFF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A bought 54,212 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 60,240 led to the insider holds 9,313,741 shares of the business.

Henry John Patrick bought 45,000 shares of VFF for $46,800 on Jan 31. The Director now owns 68,500 shares after completing the transaction at $1.04 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Ruffini Stephen C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $1.53 each. As a result, the insider received 153,400 and left with 639,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VFF now has a Market Capitalization of 81.58M and an Enterprise Value of 135.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VFF has reached a high of $3.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7882, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5860.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VFF traded on average about 495.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 422.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 104.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.06M. Insiders hold about 16.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VFF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.53M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $76.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.58M to a low estimate of $69.23M. As of the current estimate, Village Farms International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $82.9M, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.81M, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.68M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $327.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $267.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $290.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.57M, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $292.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $311.89M and the low estimate is $261.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.